Vijay Goel Criticizes Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive Implementation

BJP leader Vijay Goel voiced apprehensions on Saturday regarding the Supreme Court's ruling to release sterilized and immunized stray dogs and establish designated feeding areas. Addressing reporters, Goel highlighted the alarming '2000 dog bite' cases reported daily, questioning if the responsibility lies with the Supreme Court or NGOs advocating for stray dogs.

Goel stated, "I support the Supreme Court's decision, but executing it poses challenges. India has over 12 crore dogs, with Delhi accounting for over 10 lakh. Daily, 2000 dog bite incidents occur. The Supreme Court mandates sterilization and vaccination for each dog. Should bite incidents arise, is accountability with the Supreme Court or the NGOs insisting on street-dwelling dogs?" He criticized the order, alleging the decision favors stray dogs over humans.

He remarked, "This notion gives stray dogs precedence over human beings. While humans hesitate in family planning, dogs multiply rapidly. Cities may soon be dominated by canines, confining humans indoors due to fear." On Friday, the Supreme Court adjusted its earlier stance on stray animals, stipulating that aggressive or rabies-infected dogs not be released, emphasizing public feeding restrictions, and calling on the MCD to create feeding areas and encourage dog adoption.