Left Menu

Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences on the death of former CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who passed away in Hyderabad. Vijayan praised Reddy's work as both an outstanding parliamentarian and a gentle, respected Communist leader, highlighting his advocacy for workers and ordinary people in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:49 IST
Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expressed his condolences following the death of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, former general secretary of the Communist Party of India. Reddy passed away at a Hyderabad hospital on Friday night.

In his message, Vijayan recognized Reddy's significant contributions as an outstanding parliamentarian. He lauded Reddy's efforts in championing the cause of workers and the common man, stating these efforts were nothing short of remarkable.

The Chief Minister also remembered Reddy as a gentle and widely respected Communist leader, underscoring the revered legacy he leaves behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025