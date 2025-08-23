Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expressed his condolences following the death of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, former general secretary of the Communist Party of India. Reddy passed away at a Hyderabad hospital on Friday night.

In his message, Vijayan recognized Reddy's significant contributions as an outstanding parliamentarian. He lauded Reddy's efforts in championing the cause of workers and the common man, stating these efforts were nothing short of remarkable.

The Chief Minister also remembered Reddy as a gentle and widely respected Communist leader, underscoring the revered legacy he leaves behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)