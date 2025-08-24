Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Expanding Military Plays

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of new antiair missiles, as tensions with the U.S. and South Korea rise. Amidst joint military drills by Seoul and Washington, Kim’s focus remains on strengthening ties with Russia, which has reportedly received military support from North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 09:50 IST
Kim Jong Un's Expanding Military Plays
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen test-firings of new antiair missiles, a move demonstrating the country's growing military capabilities amid increasing tension with South Korea and the United States, according to state media reports on Sunday.

The Korean Central News Agency disclosed that these tests aimed to counter aerial threats such as drones and cruise missiles, although no specifics on the missile types or the location were shared. This development comes as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visits Tokyo for a summit and prepares for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim's foreign policy appears to prioritize Russia, with military support being provided to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. South Korea asserts that North Korean troops and equipment, including artillery and missiles, have fortified Russia's war efforts. Meanwhile, speculation mounts over the potential technological exchanges that could bolster North Korea's arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025