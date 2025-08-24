Kim Jong Un's Expanding Military Plays

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen test-firings of new antiair missiles, a move demonstrating the country's growing military capabilities amid increasing tension with South Korea and the United States, according to state media reports on Sunday.

The Korean Central News Agency disclosed that these tests aimed to counter aerial threats such as drones and cruise missiles, although no specifics on the missile types or the location were shared. This development comes as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visits Tokyo for a summit and prepares for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim's foreign policy appears to prioritize Russia, with military support being provided to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. South Korea asserts that North Korean troops and equipment, including artillery and missiles, have fortified Russia's war efforts. Meanwhile, speculation mounts over the potential technological exchanges that could bolster North Korea's arsenal.

