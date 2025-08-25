Left Menu

Showdown in the South: Vice Presidential Contest Heats Up

The upcoming vice-presidential election will see a direct contest between NDA's nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. Set for September 9, this election features candidates from southern India. Radhakrishnan is a political veteran, while Reddy is a legal luminary with notable judgments.

The stage is set for a significant vice-presidential election in India, pitting NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan against joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. The election takes place on September 9, 2025, marking an ideological contest as claimed by the opposition, with both candidates representing southern India.

Radhakrishnan, a seasoned politician and current governor of Maharashtra, will face off against Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge renowned for challenging the government on black-money cases. The electoral college, comprising members of both Houses of Parliament, will cast their votes to determine the outcome.

Voting will occur from 10 AM to 5 PM, followed immediately by counting. The NDA highlights Radhakrishnan's political acumen, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc emphasizes Reddy's legal contributions. With procedural formalities in place, all eyes turn to this closely-watched vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

