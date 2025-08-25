TMCP Rallies for Bengali Identity Amid Political Tensions

With mere days remaining until its annual foundation day rally, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) is preparing a powerful demonstration at Kolkata's Red Road, emphasizing Bengali identity in preparation for next year's Assembly elections.

The TMCP leadership has accused the BJP of maintaining an ''anti-Bengali'' position and announced that their August 28 program will champion Bangla and 'Bangaliana' (Bengaliness). The event will object to the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the ruling party asserts has been used politically.

Expected to attract nearly two lakh students, the rally will feature addresses from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Observers suggest these speeches will offer insights into the ruling party's youth and identity platforms leading up to the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)