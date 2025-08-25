Left Menu

TMCP Rallies for Bengali Identity Amid Political Tensions

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) is gearing up for its annual foundation day rally on August 28, positioning Bengali identity at its core. The event will address the BJP's alleged anti-Bengali stance, highlight the TMCP's cultural focus, and prepare for upcoming elections.

With mere days remaining until its annual foundation day rally, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) is preparing a powerful demonstration at Kolkata's Red Road, emphasizing Bengali identity in preparation for next year's Assembly elections.

The TMCP leadership has accused the BJP of maintaining an ''anti-Bengali'' position and announced that their August 28 program will champion Bangla and 'Bangaliana' (Bengaliness). The event will object to the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the ruling party asserts has been used politically.

Expected to attract nearly two lakh students, the rally will feature addresses from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Observers suggest these speeches will offer insights into the ruling party's youth and identity platforms leading up to the 2026 elections.

