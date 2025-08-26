Trump's Bold Move: The Ripple Effect on Global Markets

In a surprising move that has sent ripples through financial markets, President Donald Trump has removed Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position, citing alleged mortgage fraud.

The U.S. dollar, initially gaining strength, retreated by 0.3% following Trump's announcement, creating a new wave of uncertainty in global markets. Analysts speculate the move may lead to earlier rate cuts.

This development raises concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence amidst growing institutional risks, and comes in the wake of Trump's ongoing battle with the Fed for lower interest rates.

