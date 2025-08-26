Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged with European leaders in discussing diplomatic methods to end the Ukraine war. Acknowledging President Trump's leadership, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the need for robust security guarantees. Rubin is tasked to lead on securing these guarantees for Ukraine.
In an ongoing global effort to resolve the Ukraine conflict, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with various European leaders, including UK's David Lammy and Ukraine's Andrii Sybiha. The talks, confirmed by the State Department, focus on diplomatic pathways to peace.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed appreciation for Rubio's initiatives as well as U.S. President Donald Trump's peacemaking roles. Sybiha highlighted the importance of having concrete and legally binding security guarantees, mentioning multiple dimensions such as military, diplomatic, and legal protections.
Following standalone summits with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President Trump has assigned Rubio to head negotiations centered on ensuring Ukraine's security. Strengthening the Ukrainian military remains a priority within these discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
