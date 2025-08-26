Left Menu

Political Firestorm: ED Raids Spark Controversy Amid Modi Degree Debate

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly criticized the Enforcement Directorate's raids on AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, linking them to attempts to deflect attention from debates over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree credentials. The raids, part of a money laundering probe in health infrastructure projects, were deemed fabricated by AAP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lambasted recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions targeting AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj. Mann alleged that these raids serve as distractions from scrutiny over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications. The ED conducted searches as part of a money laundering inquiry linked to alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects under a previous Delhi government.

At least 13 locations in the National Capital Region were scrutinized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials suggested these were tied to an Anti-Corruption Branch investigation initiated in June, with allegations implicating Bharadwaj alongside former health minister Satyendar Jain and unspecified government personnel.

AAP leaders, including Punjab's Aman Arora, criticized the operation, denouncing the case as fabricated. Arora iterated past issues faced by AAP figures, like Satyendar Jain's prolonged incarceration, to argue the raids were politically motivated attempts to derail public discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

