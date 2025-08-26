Left Menu

Inga Ruginiene Poised to Lead Lithuania: A Political Transition

Lithuania's parliament supports Social Affairs Minister Inga Ruginiene's bid to form a new cabinet after the resignation of Gintautas Paluckas. Pending presidential approval and a second parliamentary vote, she is expected to maintain policies on Ukraine support and defense spending.

In a decisive move, Lithuania's parliament has voted in favor of Social Affairs Minister Inga Ruginiene to form a new cabinet, positioning her closer to leading the government.

As a member of the ruling Social Democrats party, Ruginiene now awaits presidential approval for her cabinet. Additionally, she will face a second parliamentary vote in September to confirm the cabinet's manifesto. Her political ascent follows the abrupt resignation of former leader Gintautas Paluckas, who stepped down due to controversial business connections.

Ruginiene has committed to continuing Lithuania's strong stance supporting Ukraine and adhering to the previous administration's pledge of allocating 5-6% of the GDP to defense spending over the coming years. Currently, Finance Minister Rimantas Sadzius serves as the acting prime minister until the new cabinet is officially established.

