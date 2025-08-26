Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' Amid Bihar Electoral Roll Controversy

In a fiery speech in Madhubani, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leveled serious accusations against the BJP and the Election Commission amidst the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Gandhi claimed that the BJP was guilty of 'vote theft,' which he said was evident from the deletion of 65 lakh names from the voter list. He urged citizens to protect their voting rights to safeguard the nation's Constitution.

He criticized BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging their silence implied guilt. Gandhi asserted that these actions would prompt voters to reject the BJP in future elections, vowing that public discontent would resonate across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)