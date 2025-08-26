Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' as 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' Gains Traction in Bihar
During the ongoing 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra', Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of orchestrating 'vote theft' originating in Gujarat in 2014. He criticized the BJP's confidence in long-term rule and highlighted new legislation shielding election officials from legal scrutiny as a tactic to enable voter manipulation.
As the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' reached its ninth day in Bihar, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi renewed his accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claimed that the concept of 'vote theft' originated in Gujarat and was implemented on a national scale in 2014.
Addressing a rally in Madhubani, Gandhi targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's predictions of BJP's prolonged rule, questioning the certainty behind such claims. He alleged that the BJP's confidence stemmed from manipulating votes, a practice that started in Gujarat.
He intensified his criticism by accusing the BJP-led central government of passing the 2023 legislation granting immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and other election officials, enabling them to conduct vote-related misconduct without fear of legal repercussions. This was part of the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' aimed at exposing alleged voter list irregularities.
