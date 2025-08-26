Left Menu

Bansi Lal: The Architect of Modern Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tributes to former chief minister Bansi Lal. Saini highlighted Lal's tenure as key to Haryana's development, showcasing his leadership and vision. Bansi Lal, who led Haryana as chief minister four times, left a lasting impact on the state's identity and infrastructure.

  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to Bansi Lal, the former chief minister, during a session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Celebrated for his straightforward nature and farsighted policies, Lal is credited with giving Haryana a distinct identity.

Saini recalled Lal's tenure as Haryana's chief minister across four terms, during which he spearheaded significant developments such as construction of roads and expansion of electricity across villages. The Chief Minister described Lal as a karmyogi, emblematic of value-based politics and a beacon for future generations.

Speakers across the political spectrum, including Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Bansi Lal's granddaughter, Minister Shruti Choudhry, echoed the sentiment, describing him as an architect of modernization in Haryana. Lal's political career included stints in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and various central ministries, reflecting his widespread influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

