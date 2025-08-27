Left Menu

Senate Banking Committee to Evaluate Stephen Miran's Nomination

The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a hearing to consider President Donald Trump's nomination of White House economic adviser Stephen Miran for a position as a Federal Reserve governor. This development was reported by Bloomberg News, although it remains unverified by Reuters.

The Senate Banking Committee is preparing for a significant hearing next week, where they will assess the nomination of Stephen Miran as a Federal Reserve governor. Currently serving as a White House economic adviser, Miran is President Donald Trump's pick for the key role within the financial sector.

Bloomberg News broke the story on Tuesday, drawing attention to the potential implications of Miran's appointment. If confirmed, he would play a crucial part in steering U.S. monetary policy at the Federal Reserve, the central banking system of the United States.

However, despite the buzz generated by Bloomberg's report, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details as of now. This leaves the financial and political communities closely watching the upcoming hearing for more concrete developments.

