Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Accuses BJP of Election Mockery in Bihar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the BJP of undermining democracy by manipulating elections in Bihar, claiming that they made the electoral process a 'mockery' by deleting 65 lakh voters' names. He joined Congress and RJD leaders in Bihar to rally against the BJP's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:41 IST
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, speaking in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, accused the BJP of turning elections into a farce, claiming that the removal of 65 lakh names from electoral rolls was more perilous than terrorism.

Stalin declared that BJP's alleged vote manipulation would lead to their defeat in the upcoming assembly polls, as he joined forces with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who are fighting to safeguard democracy.

In social media musings, Stalin symbolically expressed his determination, referring to Bihar's soil as weighted with stolen votes as he joined the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' alongside fellow leaders to bolster democratic rights.

