Bihar Minister Escapes Villagers' Fury - A Close Call in Nalanda

Bihar Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar and JD(U) MLA Krishnamurari Sharan narrowly escaped a confrontation with villagers in Nalanda district's Hilsa area on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Malawa village at a prayer meeting for eight victims of a Patna road accident, including seven women, who passed away on August 23.

As the minister and MLA departed, villagers attempted to block their exit, leading to a tense confrontation defused by security personnel. Though tensions ran high, Nalanda SP Bharat Soni confirmed no official injuries were reported, despite unverified social media videos suggesting otherwise.

(With inputs from agencies.)