Bihar Minister Escapes Villagers' Fury - A Close Call in Nalanda

Bihar Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar and JD(U) MLA Krishnamurari Sharan faced a tense situation when a mob chased them in Hilsa, Nalanda. They were attending a prayer meeting for victims of a road accident. Security staff intervened, leading to a heated exchange, and both officials left safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nalanda | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:43 IST
Bihar Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar and JD(U) MLA Krishnamurari Sharan narrowly escaped a confrontation with villagers in Nalanda district's Hilsa area on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Malawa village at a prayer meeting for eight victims of a Patna road accident, including seven women, who passed away on August 23.

As the minister and MLA departed, villagers attempted to block their exit, leading to a tense confrontation defused by security personnel. Though tensions ran high, Nalanda SP Bharat Soni confirmed no official injuries were reported, despite unverified social media videos suggesting otherwise.

