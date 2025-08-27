Kerala CM Demands Action as Congress Faces Internal Turmoil Over MLA Allegations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken aim at the state's Congress party over its handling of sexual harassment allegations against suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Vijayan has called for Mamkootathil's resignation in light of the charges, pressing that the police will pursue all legal avenues in the investigation.

The accusations against Mamkootathil have rocked the political landscape, with critics claiming the case damages the integrity of public life. While Vijayan insists the state will protect those filing complaints, opposition leader V D Satheesan countered by accusing the Chief Minister of shielding party colleagues guilty of similar offenses.

This political row escalates as the Congress suspended Mamkootathil amid a growing scandal involving audio clips and multiple allegations of misconduct. As the Kerala Crime Branch pursues its inquiry, the public awaits further developments in this high-stakes political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)