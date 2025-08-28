Turbulence in Buenos Aires: President Milei Rushed from Event Amid Protests

In Buenos Aires province, protests erupted at a campaign event for Argentine President Javier Milei, leading to a security extraction as rocks and objects were thrown at his vehicle, according to eyewitness reports from Reuters.

President Milei was traveling in an open-backed pickup truck, accompanied by his security team and his sister, Karina Milei, who serves as his chief of staff. The vehicle was forced to retreat quickly after being bombarded by projectiles, including a rock hitting the hood.

While fleeing the hostile crowd, which also engaged in internal conflicts, anti-government slogans like "Get out, Milei" reverberated through the street. The tense atmosphere was compounded by recent corruption allegations facing Milei's aides, further inflaming the Peronist stronghold's opposition vibes.