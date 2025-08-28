Left Menu

Rocks and Resentment: Milei's Caravan Attacked Amid Buenos Aires Elections

Argentina's President Javier Milei faced an attack during his campaign in Buenos Aires, escalating tensions before the impending provincial elections. The incident highlights deep-seated political unrest and allegations of corruption involving Milei's associates. Opposition protests reflect discontent over Milei's austerity policies and the economic challenges faced by citizens.

Argentina's libertarian President, Javier Milei, was targeted by demonstrators during a campaign event in Buenos Aires, causing chaos just ahead of crucial provincial elections. Rock-throwing protesters halted Milei's rally, reflecting deep political divides and dissatisfaction with the current administration.

The demonstration unfolded in Lomas de Zamora, a stronghold of Argentina's traditional Peronist opposition. Opposition to Milei's policies, notably his controversial austerity measures, contributed to rising tensions. Yet, the attack underscored more than partisan strife; it shone a light on Milei's ongoing struggles against corruption allegations within his circle, including claims against his sister, Karina Milei.

The upcoming elections in Buenos Aires are seen as a litmus test for Milei's political longevity and his economic strategies, which have achieved some success in reducing inflation but at a significant cost to public morale and fiscal stability. Simmering corruption scandals, including potential bribery linked to Milei's administration, continue to erode public trust.

