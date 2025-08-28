Rocks and Resentment: Milei's Caravan Attacked Amid Buenos Aires Elections

Argentina's libertarian President, Javier Milei, was targeted by demonstrators during a campaign event in Buenos Aires, causing chaos just ahead of crucial provincial elections. Rock-throwing protesters halted Milei's rally, reflecting deep political divides and dissatisfaction with the current administration.

The demonstration unfolded in Lomas de Zamora, a stronghold of Argentina's traditional Peronist opposition. Opposition to Milei's policies, notably his controversial austerity measures, contributed to rising tensions. Yet, the attack underscored more than partisan strife; it shone a light on Milei's ongoing struggles against corruption allegations within his circle, including claims against his sister, Karina Milei.

The upcoming elections in Buenos Aires are seen as a litmus test for Milei's political longevity and his economic strategies, which have achieved some success in reducing inflation but at a significant cost to public morale and fiscal stability. Simmering corruption scandals, including potential bribery linked to Milei's administration, continue to erode public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)