Clash in Mexico's Senate: Opposition Leader and Chamber President in Fiery Confrontation

Mexico's senate descended into chaos on Wednesday as tensions flared with physical confrontations between lawmakers. The altercation began when Alejandro "Alito" Moreno, leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), clashed with Gerardo Fernandez Norona, president of the ruling Morena party, during the session.

The incident followed a contentious discussion regarding the presence of foreign armed forces in Mexico. A video livestream captured Moreno confronting Fernandez Norona, demanding a chance to speak and grabbing his arm.

Following the scuffle, which involved shoving and a photographer being knocked down, Fernandez Norona announced plans to hold an emergency session on Friday. He intended to propose the expulsion of Moreno and three other PRI members involved in the brawl, claiming that Moreno had initially provoked the situation.