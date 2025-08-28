Clash in Mexico's Senate: Opposition Leader and Chamber President in Fiery Confrontation
A heated confrontation erupted in Mexico's senate between opposition leader Alejandro Moreno and chamber president Gerardo Fernandez Norona. This violent encounter occurred following a debate on foreign armed forces in Mexico. Fernandez Norona plans an emergency session, proposing expulsion of Moreno and three other lawmakers involved.
Mexico's senate descended into chaos on Wednesday as tensions flared with physical confrontations between lawmakers. The altercation began when Alejandro "Alito" Moreno, leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), clashed with Gerardo Fernandez Norona, president of the ruling Morena party, during the session.
The incident followed a contentious discussion regarding the presence of foreign armed forces in Mexico. A video livestream captured Moreno confronting Fernandez Norona, demanding a chance to speak and grabbing his arm.
Following the scuffle, which involved shoving and a photographer being knocked down, Fernandez Norona announced plans to hold an emergency session on Friday. He intended to propose the expulsion of Moreno and three other PRI members involved in the brawl, claiming that Moreno had initially provoked the situation.
ALSO READ
Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance
Kushwaha Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance
Justice Reddy: The Opposition's Champion for India's Constitution
Outcry in Assam: Opposition Seeks Accountability in Newborn's Hospital Death