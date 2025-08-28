Left Menu

Haryana Unveils 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' for Women's Empowerment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' to provide Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to eligible women starting September 25. The scheme targets women aged 23 and above, with a focus on low-income families. It fulfills a major BJP poll promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:27 IST
Haryana's government has taken a significant step towards women's empowerment by launching the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana'. The scheme intends to provide a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,100 to women aged 23 and above, starting from September 25.

This initiative, as announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aligns with the BJP's electoral promises. Approved during a recent cabinet meeting, the scheme targets families earning below Rs 1 lakh annually in its first phase.

Eligible women can apply through a newly launched app, with a comprehensive list of beneficiaries to be displayed in local panchayats and wards. The move underscores the BJP's commitment to social welfare and women's security without an impending election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

