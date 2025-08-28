Axis of Upheaval: Xi's Strategic Parade Solidifies Global Alliances
Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a military parade in Beijing with leaders from sanctioned nations like Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Myanmar. Dubbed the 'Axis of Upheaval,' this gathering aims to challenge Western influence and highlights China's strategic partnerships amidst global tensions.
In a bold display of global alliances, Chinese President Xi Jinping will lead a military parade next week in Beijing, surrounded by leaders of some of the world's most sanctioned nations. The leaders of Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Myanmar will stand alongside Xi in a show of solidarity against Western powers.
This unprecedented gathering, not attended by many Western leaders, seeks to demonstrate Xi's influence over nations eager to challenge the Western-led global order. Analysts suggest this event underscores the 'Axis of Upheaval,' a coalition intent on reshaping global dynamics and undermining U.S. and Western interests on various fronts.
With strategic partnerships at the forefront, China, Russia, and North Korea continue to fortify economic and diplomatic ties, challenging international sanctions. The parade will feature Belarusian, Indonesian, and South Korean leaders, reinforcing China's expanding influence across borders.
ALSO READ
Iran's Envoy Expelled Amid Antisemitic Attack Accusations
Iranian diplomat warns it will make 'no sense' for Tehran to work with nuclear inspectors if UN sanctions are reimposed, reports AP.
Iran's Rial Plummets Amid Nuclear Tensions: Sanctions Loom Large
Europe Moves to Reinstate U.N. Sanctions Against Iran Amid Tense Nuclear Negotiations
High-Stakes Clean-Up: Iran's Swift Action at Bombed Nuclear Site