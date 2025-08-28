In a bold display of global alliances, Chinese President Xi Jinping will lead a military parade next week in Beijing, surrounded by leaders of some of the world's most sanctioned nations. The leaders of Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Myanmar will stand alongside Xi in a show of solidarity against Western powers.

This unprecedented gathering, not attended by many Western leaders, seeks to demonstrate Xi's influence over nations eager to challenge the Western-led global order. Analysts suggest this event underscores the 'Axis of Upheaval,' a coalition intent on reshaping global dynamics and undermining U.S. and Western interests on various fronts.

With strategic partnerships at the forefront, China, Russia, and North Korea continue to fortify economic and diplomatic ties, challenging international sanctions. The parade will feature Belarusian, Indonesian, and South Korean leaders, reinforcing China's expanding influence across borders.