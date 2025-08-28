Left Menu

Axis of Upheaval: Xi's Strategic Parade Solidifies Global Alliances

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a military parade in Beijing with leaders from sanctioned nations like Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Myanmar. Dubbed the 'Axis of Upheaval,' this gathering aims to challenge Western influence and highlights China's strategic partnerships amidst global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:37 IST
Axis of Upheaval: Xi's Strategic Parade Solidifies Global Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold display of global alliances, Chinese President Xi Jinping will lead a military parade next week in Beijing, surrounded by leaders of some of the world's most sanctioned nations. The leaders of Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Myanmar will stand alongside Xi in a show of solidarity against Western powers.

This unprecedented gathering, not attended by many Western leaders, seeks to demonstrate Xi's influence over nations eager to challenge the Western-led global order. Analysts suggest this event underscores the 'Axis of Upheaval,' a coalition intent on reshaping global dynamics and undermining U.S. and Western interests on various fronts.

With strategic partnerships at the forefront, China, Russia, and North Korea continue to fortify economic and diplomatic ties, challenging international sanctions. The parade will feature Belarusian, Indonesian, and South Korean leaders, reinforcing China's expanding influence across borders.

TRENDING

1
Vehicle Theft Ring Busted in Delhi: Two Arrested

Vehicle Theft Ring Busted in Delhi: Two Arrested

 India
2
Transfer Turmoil: Spanish Giants Face Premier League Threat

Transfer Turmoil: Spanish Giants Face Premier League Threat

 Spain
3
Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu CM's Invitation to Global Ayyappa Summit

Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu CM's Invitation to Global Ayyappa Summit

 India
4
Impact of US Tariff on Indian Export Sectors

Impact of US Tariff on Indian Export Sectors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025