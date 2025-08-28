Political Showdown in Bihar: Allegations of Abusive Language Sparks Controversy

During the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, led by Rahul Gandhi, controversy arose when a video clip allegedly showed derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi's late mother. The BJP asserted that the Congress-led INDIA bloc would face backlash in the upcoming assembly elections.

The state BJP filed a complaint following the incident in Darbhanga, where Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were seen embarking on motorcycles. Allegations of hooliganism by RJD supporters have been condemned by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, emphasizing the BJP's disapproval of Congress's quest for power.

Gandhi and Yadav are being pressured to apologize for their supporters' alleged behavior. With tensions high, this incident highlights the deepening political rivalry in Bihar as the assembly polls loom large.