Political Showdown in Bihar: Allegations of Abusive Language Sparks Controversy

A controversy erupted during Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, as allegations emerged that abusive language was used against Prime Minister Modi's late mother. The BJP claims this reflects Congress's tolerance of misconduct, while both parties exchanged blame, setting the stage for a heated electoral contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, led by Rahul Gandhi, controversy arose when a video clip allegedly showed derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi's late mother. The BJP asserted that the Congress-led INDIA bloc would face backlash in the upcoming assembly elections.

The state BJP filed a complaint following the incident in Darbhanga, where Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were seen embarking on motorcycles. Allegations of hooliganism by RJD supporters have been condemned by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, emphasizing the BJP's disapproval of Congress's quest for power.

Gandhi and Yadav are being pressured to apologize for their supporters' alleged behavior. With tensions high, this incident highlights the deepening political rivalry in Bihar as the assembly polls loom large.

