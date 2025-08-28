Hidden Agendas and Political Allegations: Hemant Soren Criticizes BJP
Hemant Soren vehemently criticized the BJP-led central government over the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, citing a 'big hidden agenda.' He accused the BJP of leveraging legal bodies for political gains and expressed discontent over the government's treatment of Jharkhand, highlighting its socioeconomic challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing attack, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condemned the BJP-led central government regarding the newly introduced 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, alleging a 'big hidden agenda' behind it.
Soren questioned the necessity of the bill, which aims to disqualify ministers facing jail terms exceeding 30 days, during a speech in the assembly's closing session.
The CM accused the central government of manipulating voter rolls in Bihar with the Election Commission's aid and using federal agencies like the ED and CBI to intimidate opposers of its policies. He decried the legal immunities granted to electoral officers and the federal neglect towards Jharkhand's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP-led Centre removed lakhs of voters in Bihar with help of Election Commission, claims J'khand CM Hemant Soren in assembly.
Honoring a Legacy: Jharkhand Assembly Pushes for Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren
Abhishek Banerjee Vows to Resist BJP's Alleged Voter Manipulation
Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Assembly Over State University Bill
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Tribal Woman Killed as Home Collapses