Hidden Agendas and Political Allegations: Hemant Soren Criticizes BJP

In a scathing attack, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condemned the BJP-led central government regarding the newly introduced 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, alleging a 'big hidden agenda' behind it.

Soren questioned the necessity of the bill, which aims to disqualify ministers facing jail terms exceeding 30 days, during a speech in the assembly's closing session.

The CM accused the central government of manipulating voter rolls in Bihar with the Election Commission's aid and using federal agencies like the ED and CBI to intimidate opposers of its policies. He decried the legal immunities granted to electoral officers and the federal neglect towards Jharkhand's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)