Left Menu

Hidden Agendas and Political Allegations: Hemant Soren Criticizes BJP

Hemant Soren vehemently criticized the BJP-led central government over the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, citing a 'big hidden agenda.' He accused the BJP of leveraging legal bodies for political gains and expressed discontent over the government's treatment of Jharkhand, highlighting its socioeconomic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:49 IST
Hidden Agendas and Political Allegations: Hemant Soren Criticizes BJP
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condemned the BJP-led central government regarding the newly introduced 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, alleging a 'big hidden agenda' behind it.

Soren questioned the necessity of the bill, which aims to disqualify ministers facing jail terms exceeding 30 days, during a speech in the assembly's closing session.

The CM accused the central government of manipulating voter rolls in Bihar with the Election Commission's aid and using federal agencies like the ED and CBI to intimidate opposers of its policies. He decried the legal immunities granted to electoral officers and the federal neglect towards Jharkhand's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge in Punjab: Catastrophic Flooding Sparks Crisis in Pakistan

Deluge in Punjab: Catastrophic Flooding Sparks Crisis in Pakistan

 Pakistan
2
Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Military Routes

Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Milita...

 Global
3
Anurag Jain's Tenure Extended: A Testament to Administrative Excellence

Anurag Jain's Tenure Extended: A Testament to Administrative Excellence

 India
4
BJP Explores New Alliances in Darjeeling: The Political Reawakening

BJP Explores New Alliances in Darjeeling: The Political Reawakening

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025