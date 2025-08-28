Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements
Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that the country is not seeking a free trade agreement with Brazil but is exploring complementary agreements. Claudia Sheinbaum noted that both countries are interested in cooperation in specific sectors, suggesting potential updates to existing agreements.
Mexico is shifting its focus from establishing a free trade agreement with Brazil to exploring complementary agreements, according to Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday. This strategic realignment reflects Mexico's interest in targeted collaborations with Brazil.
During President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press conference, Ebrard emphasized the importance of updating existing agreements to better serve mutual interests. Sheinbaum echoed this sentiment, highlighting ongoing efforts to foster cooperation and collaboration in specific sectors.
This approach indicates a shift towards more focused, sector-specific agreements that could bring about more tangible mutual benefits for both nations, as they navigate global economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rwanda's Role in U.S. Migrant Deportations Agreement
EU-U.S. Trade Agreement Set to Ease Tariffs
Govt hopeful of getting back on table soon for proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement, new dates yet to be finalised: Official.
PFC Sets Ambitious Performance Targets with Power Ministry Agreement
India Eyes U.S. Free Trade Agreement Amid Rising Tariffs Concerns