Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements

Mexico is shifting its focus from establishing a free trade agreement with Brazil to exploring complementary agreements, according to Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday. This strategic realignment reflects Mexico's interest in targeted collaborations with Brazil.

During President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press conference, Ebrard emphasized the importance of updating existing agreements to better serve mutual interests. Sheinbaum echoed this sentiment, highlighting ongoing efforts to foster cooperation and collaboration in specific sectors.

This approach indicates a shift towards more focused, sector-specific agreements that could bring about more tangible mutual benefits for both nations, as they navigate global economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)