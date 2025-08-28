Left Menu

Europe Triggers 'Snapback' Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

France, Germany, and the UK have initiated a process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. The move follows Iran's escalating tensions with Israel, involving a 12-day conflict. The 'snapback' mechanism is designed to be veto-proof and aims to pressure Iran into negotiations.

Updated: 28-08-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom initiated a procedure to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran due to its nuclear program activities, further isolating Tehran after recent conflicts with Israel. This 'snapback' mechanism, developed as part of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, intends to be veto-proof and is anticipated to materialize.

The reestablished sanctions will freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms dealings, and impose penalties on Iran's ballistic missile program development, squeezing its economy further. These actions start a 30-day countdown period, likely prompting intensified diplomatic efforts from Iran, facing increased pressure from the UN General Assembly.

Amidst rising tensions, Iran's economic struggles come into focus as its currency, the rial, continues to plummet. As European nations push the 'snapback' forward, the international community watches closely, with potential repercussions significantly affecting Iran's relations with the West under the global spotlight.

