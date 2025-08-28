Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticizes the AAP-led government for failing to prevent disastrous floods in Punjab, calling them a 'man-made disaster.' Warring highlights internal Congress unity and blames both state and central governments for inadequate flood management and relief efforts.
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Congress president, has labeled the recent floods in Punjab as a 'man-made disaster.' Warring criticized the AAP government's inability to implement timely measures to prevent the floods, which have greatly impacted crops and properties throughout the state.
Despite internal rumors, Warring asserted that Congress in Punjab remains united. Prominent members, including Charanjit Singh Channi and Partap Singh Bajwa, are committed to winning the upcoming 2027 elections. Warring emphasized that the decision on the leadership selection for the Chief Minister post rests with the high command.
Warring also held the central government accountable for its indifference to the situation, citing their failure to properly manage dam water levels. Meanwhile, Partap Bajwa accused the AAP government of inadequately compensating flood-affected families, asserting that relief measures remain unfulfilled promises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
