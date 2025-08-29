Milei Faces Corruption Allegations Amid Political Upheaval
President Javier Milei of Argentina defends against bribery allegations involving his sister. Accusing political rivals of a smear campaign, he aims to maintain support ahead of key elections. The scandal, involving leaked audios, threatens his party as prosecutors investigate. Milei emphasizes trust in courts to resolve the issue.
President Javier Milei of Argentina, caught in a political firestorm, has vigorously defended himself and his sister against bribery allegations within the country's disability agency.
In a strongly worded response, Milei accused his opponents of launching a calculated smear campaign, aiming to destabilize his libertarian party as elections loom. Dismissing the claims as baseless, he referenced the ongoing influence of his leftist rivals, the Peronists, asserting this was merely another attempt to discredit him.
The scandal centers around leaked audio implicating his sister, Karina Milei, in a lucrative kickback scheme, allegedly profiting key officials by USD 800,000 monthly. Milei, who promptly dismissed Diego Spagnuolo, the director of the implicated agency, stressed trust in judicial processes while maintaining his political agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
