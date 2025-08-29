Tragedy Amidst Tumult: Indonesia's Call for Calm
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto offered his condolences following the death of a motorcyclist during a protest. He called for an investigation and urged the public to remain calm and trust the government's actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:34 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto conveyed his condolences on Friday for the tragic death of a motorcyclist during a violent protest. The incident has prompted an official investigation.
In a video message shared widely with the media, President Prabowo urged citizens to exercise restraint in the aftermath of Thursday's unrest.
The leader reassured the public of the government's commitment to address the situation, calling for continued trust and patience as authorities work to uncover the details of the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic End: Lawyer's Death Under Investigation
Palghar Building Collapse: PM Modi Leads Condolences, Builder Arrested
Progress in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation: German Probe Gains Kremlin Approval
TMC MLA Arrest Sparks Recruitment Scam Investigation in West Bengal
Mysterious Discoveries in the Seine: Latest Body Found Amid Ongoing Investigation