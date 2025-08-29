Left Menu

Tragedy Amidst Tumult: Indonesia's Call for Calm

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto offered his condolences following the death of a motorcyclist during a protest. He called for an investigation and urged the public to remain calm and trust the government's actions.

Updated: 29-08-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:34 IST
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto conveyed his condolences on Friday for the tragic death of a motorcyclist during a violent protest. The incident has prompted an official investigation.

In a video message shared widely with the media, President Prabowo urged citizens to exercise restraint in the aftermath of Thursday's unrest.

The leader reassured the public of the government's commitment to address the situation, calling for continued trust and patience as authorities work to uncover the details of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

