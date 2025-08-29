Actor Vijay's 2026 Assembly Bid: A Potential Game-Changer?

Actor and politician Vijay is poised to make waves in the 2026 Assembly election, as indicated by DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth. Drawing parallels to the 2006 elections when Vijayakanth contested solo and gained significant traction, Premalatha suggested a similar potential impact for Vijay in the upcoming election.

Premalatha recalled how Vijayakanth, affectionately known as 'Captain', won a seat amidst a tough solo campaign in 2006, leading to his ascension to the Leader of the Opposition in 2011. The DMDK's strategic alliances led to sweeping victories, securing 29 of the 40 contested seats.

Expressing frustration at media questions about alliances, Premalatha reiterated the DMDK's dedication to solving public issues. She assured that any electoral strategy, including potential alliances, would be disclosed closer to the polls, emphasizing the party's commitment to addressing the common man's concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)