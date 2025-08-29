Left Menu

Trump Cancels Secret Service Protection for Harris

Former U.S. president Donald Trump has reportedly ended Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris. Initially extended to one year by President Joe Biden, Harris' security was set to last six months. The move, reported by CNN, comes amidst their potential 2024 presidential face-off.

In a significant security decision, former U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly ended the Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris, CNN reported on Friday.

Harris, who served as vice president, originally had her security detail extended to one year by President Joe Biden, surpassing the standard six-month period post-office tenure for vice presidents.

This development comes against the backdrop of a potential 2024 election rivalry between the two political figures, bringing their security and political strategies into sharper focus.

