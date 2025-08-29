Trump Cancels Secret Service Protection for Harris

In a significant security decision, former U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly ended the Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris, CNN reported on Friday.

Harris, who served as vice president, originally had her security detail extended to one year by President Joe Biden, surpassing the standard six-month period post-office tenure for vice presidents.

This development comes against the backdrop of a potential 2024 election rivalry between the two political figures, bringing their security and political strategies into sharper focus.