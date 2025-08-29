Left Menu

Urgent Call for Elevated Security Talks for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine urges international partners to escalate discussions on security guarantees to a leaders' level, pressing for a quick ratification of any agreements through parliaments. His statements were made during a briefing in Kyiv, emphasizing the urgency amid ongoing security concerns.

  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has called upon global allies to urgently elevate discussions on security guarantees for his country to the leaders' level.

In a press briefing held in Kyiv, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for these guarantees to be ratified by the partners' individual parliaments.

The President's remarks highlight the severe geopolitical tensions facing Ukraine, underscoring the necessity for immediate and decisive international action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

