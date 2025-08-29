Urgent Call for Elevated Security Talks for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has called upon global allies to urgently elevate discussions on security guarantees for his country to the leaders' level.

In a press briefing held in Kyiv, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for these guarantees to be ratified by the partners' individual parliaments.

The President's remarks highlight the severe geopolitical tensions facing Ukraine, underscoring the necessity for immediate and decisive international action.

(With inputs from agencies.)