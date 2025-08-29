Hunger Strike Intensifies as Activist Manoj Jarange Pushes for Maratha Reservation
Activist Manoj Jarange has been granted permission to extend his hunger strike for Maratha reservation at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Initially allowed for only a day, Jarange's protest demands recognising Marathas as Kunbis to qualify for OBC reservations, impacting traffic as supporters flock to the area.
Activist Manoj Jarange was granted an extension to continue his hunger strike for Maratha reservations at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, despite an initial one-day limit.
The Bombay High Court had mandated the protest to end by 6 pm Friday, but police approved the organisers' request for more time as traffic issues mounted due to the influx of Jarange's supporters.
Jarange is advocating for the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste in the OBC category that would afford them access to government job and education reservations.
