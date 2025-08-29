Left Menu

Hunger Strike Intensifies as Activist Manoj Jarange Pushes for Maratha Reservation

Activist Manoj Jarange has been granted permission to extend his hunger strike for Maratha reservation at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Initially allowed for only a day, Jarange's protest demands recognising Marathas as Kunbis to qualify for OBC reservations, impacting traffic as supporters flock to the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:26 IST
Hunger Strike Intensifies as Activist Manoj Jarange Pushes for Maratha Reservation
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Manoj Jarange was granted an extension to continue his hunger strike for Maratha reservations at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, despite an initial one-day limit.

The Bombay High Court had mandated the protest to end by 6 pm Friday, but police approved the organisers' request for more time as traffic issues mounted due to the influx of Jarange's supporters.

Jarange is advocating for the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste in the OBC category that would afford them access to government job and education reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

 India
2
RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

 Global
4
Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025