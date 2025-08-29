Maratha Quota Agitation: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike Intensifies

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, demanding reservations for the Maratha community in education and jobs. Despite getting only a day's extension for the protest from the police, Jarange vowed not to leave the city until their demands were met.

Thousands of supporters and office-goers were affected as crowds swarmed the area, leading to heavy rain and increased police deployment. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that discussions are ongoing to find a solution within the constitutional framework, appealing for patience from the community.

Criticizing the government's delay, Jarange declared he would stop water intake if the decision was further postponed, prompting more Marathas to join the protest. As the political tension builds, Jarange's persistence underscores the urgency of addressing the Maratha community's concerns over reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)