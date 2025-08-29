Conspiracy Unveiled: UP Chief Minister Speaks on Sambhal Violence Report

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh addressed the findings of a judicial commission report on the 2024 Sambhal violence, asserting that a conspiracy was orchestrated to incite riots. The report presented to Adityanath unveiled demographic changes and signaled targeted actions against Hindus.

The investigative report attributed the unrest to both internal and external influences, indicating the involvement of radical groups and outside agitators. Adityanath linked these events to historical patterns of oppression against Hindus under previous state governments, emphasizing a shift towards 'satisfaction' rather than appeasement.

Continuing his address, Adityanath showcased ongoing development projects and government policies aimed at empowerment and development. He condemned past administrations for promoting division and praised current efforts to foster inclusive growth and women's empowerment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)