Turkiye-Israel Tensions: Airspace and Trade Blockade
Turkiye has escalated its protest against the war in Gaza by closing its airspace to Israeli planes, halting trade, and restricting maritime traffic with Israel. This move follows strained relations and criticisms by Turkiye, demanding ceasefire and humanitarian aid access to Gaza.
In a heightened protest against the ongoing war in Gaza, Turkiye has sealed its airspace to Israeli planes, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday. This development further strains the already fragile relations between the two nations.
The announcement was made during a special parliamentary session focused on the crisis in Gaza, where Minister Fidan emphasized Turkiye's complete cessation of trade with Israel. Turkish ships are now barred from accessing Israeli ports, and in reciprocation, Israeli vessels cannot enter Turkish waters.
Turkiye's decision follows its previous action in May last year, where direct trade ties with Israel were severed. The ongoing tensions highlight Turkiye's demand for a permanent ceasefire and the immediate provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza, amidst growing regional criticism.
