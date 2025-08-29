Pakistan and India: Navigating Dialogue Amidst Tensions

In a significant development, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has announced the nation's readiness to engage in a composite dialogue with India on lingering issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, in a manner that underscores dignity and respect.

Dar emphasized that Pakistan would not plead for talks, asserting the country's strong stance on maintaining its longstanding position on Kashmir.

Recent military confrontations, triggered by a terror attack in Pahalgam, have underscored the fragile state of relations. Both nations have engaged in precision strikes, highlighting the challenges in easing tensions through diplomatic efforts.

