Left Menu

Court Blocks Rollback on Venezuelan Protections: A Legal Tug-of-War

A federal appeals court ruled against the Trump administration's decision to revoke deportation protections for Venezuelans granted under President Biden. The 9th Circuit upheld a previous ruling that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem lacked the authority to cancel the Temporary Protected Status extension. The case awaits potential Supreme Court appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:31 IST
Court Blocks Rollback on Venezuelan Protections: A Legal Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the previous administration's attempt to strip the deportation protections of approximately 600,000 Venezuelans. This judicial decision challenges Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's authority to cancel the Biden-era extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The ruling puts a halt to the legal limbo endured by Venezuelan migrants in the United States. This comes after a U.S. District Judge's initial ruling was put on hold by the Supreme Court, allowing temporary protections to expire for many before this new ruling.

This legal dispute arose from a lawsuit filed by several Venezuelan migrants and the National TPS Alliance. The appeals court found that the abrupt revocation of TPS was inconsistent with Congress's intention for the program. The case may proceed to the Supreme Court for final adjudication.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

 India
2
Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

 Global
3
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

 India
4
Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025