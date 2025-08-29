Court Blocks Rollback on Venezuelan Protections: A Legal Tug-of-War

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the previous administration's attempt to strip the deportation protections of approximately 600,000 Venezuelans. This judicial decision challenges Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's authority to cancel the Biden-era extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The ruling puts a halt to the legal limbo endured by Venezuelan migrants in the United States. This comes after a U.S. District Judge's initial ruling was put on hold by the Supreme Court, allowing temporary protections to expire for many before this new ruling.

This legal dispute arose from a lawsuit filed by several Venezuelan migrants and the National TPS Alliance. The appeals court found that the abrupt revocation of TPS was inconsistent with Congress's intention for the program. The case may proceed to the Supreme Court for final adjudication.