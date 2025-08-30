Voter Adhikar Yatra: A March for Electoral Justice
Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi are set to represent the Trinamool Congress in the final segment of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar on September 1. The march, initiated by Rahul Gandhi, focuses on highlighting alleged voting rights violations linked to electoral roll revisions.
The Trinamool Congress has announced that Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi will join the concluding segment of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar on September 1. This rally marks a crucial response to the electoral roll revisions that have sparked controversy and debate.
Initially launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 17, the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' aims to put a spotlight on the alleged breaches of voting rights. According to Gandhi, BJP officials are uneasy about accusations that the Narendra Modi-led government has manipulated votes with the Election Commission's assistance.
A pivotal Supreme Court directive compelled the Election Commission to disclose the names of 65 lakh voters removed from the draft electoral rolls. This came as part of the opposition's allegations of an 'assault' on electoral rights amid the ongoing revisions.
Voting is right of Dalits, minorities, women but Modi govt steals votes to win polls: Rahul Gandhi in rally at Bihar's Siwan.