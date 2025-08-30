BJP Objects to Rahul Gandhi's Remarks During Bihar Rally

In a heightened political exchange, Arunachal Pradesh's BJP unit expressed strong disapproval over derogatory remarks reportedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Calling the event a 'political drama,' the BJP reiterated its commitment to solving real issues in Arunachal Pradesh under Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership. Spokesperson Tabom Dai condemned the consistent use of derogatory terms against Modi, noting Gandhi's prior apology in court for similar statements.

Furthermore, BJP leaders accused Congress and its allies of discrediting constitutional bodies with baseless claims of electoral manipulation. In response, a large-scale protest was held in Itanagar, where BJP supporters reaffirmed their loyalty to Modi and condemned remarks from the Congress camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)