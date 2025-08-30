Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Subtle Jab at Uncle Sharad Amid Maratha Reservation Row

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, subtly criticized his uncle Sharad Pawar's call for a constitutional amendment on reservations. Amid Manoj Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha reservation, Ajit pointed out Sharad's long tenure in power. The state government is making efforts to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, aimed a veiled critique at his uncle and NCP (SP) leader, Sharad Pawar, regarding the latter's suggestion to amend the constitution for resolving the reservation ceiling issue. This development came as Manoj Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha reservation gained momentum.

During a function in Ahilyanagar, Sharad Pawar emphasized the need for a constitutional amendment to exceed the current Supreme Court-imposed ceiling of 52 percent on reservations. Ajit Pawar hinted at his uncle's extensive experience in government, stating, 'The person providing this advice has been in power for many years.'

The Deputy CM reassured that the state government is working diligently to resolve the matter. A delegation led by former high court judge Sandeep Shinde has engaged with Jarange, aiming to find a solution through coordinated efforts and cabinet committee discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

