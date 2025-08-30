Ajit Pawar's Subtle Jab at Uncle Sharad Amid Maratha Reservation Row

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, aimed a veiled critique at his uncle and NCP (SP) leader, Sharad Pawar, regarding the latter's suggestion to amend the constitution for resolving the reservation ceiling issue. This development came as Manoj Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha reservation gained momentum.

During a function in Ahilyanagar, Sharad Pawar emphasized the need for a constitutional amendment to exceed the current Supreme Court-imposed ceiling of 52 percent on reservations. Ajit Pawar hinted at his uncle's extensive experience in government, stating, 'The person providing this advice has been in power for many years.'

The Deputy CM reassured that the state government is working diligently to resolve the matter. A delegation led by former high court judge Sandeep Shinde has engaged with Jarange, aiming to find a solution through coordinated efforts and cabinet committee discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)