Reddy Calls for Fair Vice-Presidential Election, Challenges SIR Roll Revision

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition candidate for vice-president, urged members of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to consider his candidacy on merit for the forthcoming election. Reddy is emphasizing a fair and decent electoral process and is prepared to seek cooperation from BJP leadership if permitted.

Reddy raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, questioning the intent behind 'intensive exclusion.' He asserted that a majority does not confer unchecked power, underlining the constitutional call for equality and justice, while also criticizing alleged constitutional violations affecting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The INDIA bloc nominee criticized political overreach of constitutional boundaries, cautioning against narratives that compromise democracy. With a direct contest against NDA's C P Radhakrishnan looming, Reddy declared the election to be a matter of principle, backed by the support of INDIA bloc MPs.