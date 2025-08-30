Azharuddin Nominated to Telangana Legislative Council
The Telangana government has nominated former cricketer and Congress leader Mohamed Azharuddin to the legislative council under the Governor's quota. Despite losing the 2023 assembly polls, Azharuddin is seen as a contender for future elections. His nomination replaces journalist Amer Ali Khan, following a Supreme Court annulment.
The Telangana government has taken a strategic step by nominating distinguished former cricketer and Congress leader Mohamed Azharuddin to the legislative council under the Governor's quota.
Announced by Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy after a state cabinet meeting, Azharuddin's nomination comes amid ongoing political reshuffles within the state.
This decision comes after the Supreme Court annulled previous nominations, presenting Azharuddin with a fresh opportunity following his 2023 assembly election loss to the late Maganti Gopinath. He replaces the previously nominated journalist Amer Ali Khan, signaling a new political chapter.
