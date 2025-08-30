Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay Seth

Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Saturday emphasized the central government's vigorous efforts towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector.

Addressing a gathering at the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Minister of State for Defence Seth urged Jharkhand's business leaders to participate in an upcoming three-day defence expo in Ranchi, scheduled to begin on September 19. The event aims to enlighten entrepreneurs and industrialists about crucial defence materials, encouraging the production of high-quality products within the sector, according to the Ranchi MP.

Additionally, Seth unveiled a promotional poster launched by SCCI for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, a drive to boost Indian products. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a photo gallery in the steel city.

