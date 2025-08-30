Left Menu

Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay Seth

Union Minister Sanjay Seth emphasized efforts by the central government to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector. Speaking at an event in Singhbhum, he invited Jharkhand's business community to a defence expo in Ranchi to foster awareness about essential materials and promote Indian products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:57 IST
Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay Seth
Sanjay Seth
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Saturday emphasized the central government's vigorous efforts towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector.

Addressing a gathering at the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Minister of State for Defence Seth urged Jharkhand's business leaders to participate in an upcoming three-day defence expo in Ranchi, scheduled to begin on September 19. The event aims to enlighten entrepreneurs and industrialists about crucial defence materials, encouraging the production of high-quality products within the sector, according to the Ranchi MP.

Additionally, Seth unveiled a promotional poster launched by SCCI for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, a drive to boost Indian products. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a photo gallery in the steel city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Investigation

Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Inv...

 India
2
Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

 India
4
England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025