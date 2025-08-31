Modi and Xi: A Diplomatic Ballet at SCO Summit Amid U.S. Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are poised for a significant diplomatic exchange this Sunday, marking their first meeting in ten months. The leaders' rendezvous at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is seen as crucial amid a downturn in India-US relations due to contentious trade policies.

Scheduled to occur alongside the two-day summit, the meeting underscores the strategic importance of Indo-Chinese relations. Both leaders are likely to discuss a wide array of pressing issues, with potential for further discussions later in the day.

The SCO summit represents a major diplomatic event with 20 foreign leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin, converging in China. The gathering aims to fortify regional alliances and address collective challenges, with a focus on enhancing the Shanghai Spirit.