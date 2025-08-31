Left Menu

Modi and Xi: A Diplomatic Ballet at SCO Summit Amid U.S. Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet at the SCO summit to discuss improving bilateral relations amid tensions in India-US ties. The summit, attended by 20 foreign leaders, includes discussions on trade, geopolitics, and the significance of the Shanghai Spirit.

  • Country:
  • China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are poised for a significant diplomatic exchange this Sunday, marking their first meeting in ten months. The leaders' rendezvous at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is seen as crucial amid a downturn in India-US relations due to contentious trade policies.

Scheduled to occur alongside the two-day summit, the meeting underscores the strategic importance of Indo-Chinese relations. Both leaders are likely to discuss a wide array of pressing issues, with potential for further discussions later in the day.

The SCO summit represents a major diplomatic event with 20 foreign leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin, converging in China. The gathering aims to fortify regional alliances and address collective challenges, with a focus on enhancing the Shanghai Spirit.

