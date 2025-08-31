Reddy Accuses Rahul Gandhi: A Clash Over Voter Campaign

Senior BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has leveled accusations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the 'vote chori' campaign aims to undermine voter trust. Reddy, holding influential roles such as former Vice Chairman of the NDMA, claims the initiative is mere 'manufactured hysteria.'

He defended the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. The exercise, he explained, aims to ensure election integrity by accurately validating voters, an effort called into question by Rahul Gandhi and his allies through their 'Vote Adhikar Yatra.'

The recent electoral roll changes reflect significant deletions due to deaths, duplicate entries, and untraceable voters. Reddy emphasized the importance of these updates and criticized the Congress and its allies for allegedly ignoring procedural safeguards and opting for public campaigning instead.

