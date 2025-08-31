Left Menu

Reddy Accuses Rahul Gandhi: A Clash Over Voter Campaign

Senior BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi for misleading voters with the 'vote chori' campaign, describing it as a calculated attempt to undermine democratic trust. He defended the Election Commission's voter validation process in Bihar and highlighted the rationality behind significant voter roll deletions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:33 IST
Reddy Accuses Rahul Gandhi: A Clash Over Voter Campaign
campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has leveled accusations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the 'vote chori' campaign aims to undermine voter trust. Reddy, holding influential roles such as former Vice Chairman of the NDMA, claims the initiative is mere 'manufactured hysteria.'

He defended the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. The exercise, he explained, aims to ensure election integrity by accurately validating voters, an effort called into question by Rahul Gandhi and his allies through their 'Vote Adhikar Yatra.'

The recent electoral roll changes reflect significant deletions due to deaths, duplicate entries, and untraceable voters. Reddy emphasized the importance of these updates and criticized the Congress and its allies for allegedly ignoring procedural safeguards and opting for public campaigning instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

 Global
2
Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

 India
3
Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

 Ukraine
4
Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025