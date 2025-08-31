Modi and Xi's United Front Against Cross-Border Terrorism

In a crucial dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the pressing issue of cross-border terrorism in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Emphasizing it as a mutual adversary, Modi advocated for collaborative efforts between India and China, highlighting that both nations are victims of such threats.

The conversation took place in the backdrop of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noting Modi's prioritization of addressing terrorism. Misri's remarks suggested potential SCO condemnation of terrorism, possibly referencing actions emanating from Pakistan, a long-time Chinese ally.

The two leaders also explored strategies to jointly counter terrorism, seeking to mend bilateral relations strained by the former border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Modi's presence at the SCO summit marks a pivotal opportunity to reinforce cooperation after a seven-year gap in visits to China.

