Left Menu

Modi and Xi's United Front Against Cross-Border Terrorism

In a significant meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed cross-border terrorism with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Highlighting terrorism as a mutual threat, Modi sought China's cooperation, aiming to restore bilateral relations impacted by the eastern Ladakh standoff. This dialogue occurred amidst the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:29 IST
Modi and Xi's United Front Against Cross-Border Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a crucial dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the pressing issue of cross-border terrorism in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Emphasizing it as a mutual adversary, Modi advocated for collaborative efforts between India and China, highlighting that both nations are victims of such threats.

The conversation took place in the backdrop of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noting Modi's prioritization of addressing terrorism. Misri's remarks suggested potential SCO condemnation of terrorism, possibly referencing actions emanating from Pakistan, a long-time Chinese ally.

The two leaders also explored strategies to jointly counter terrorism, seeking to mend bilateral relations strained by the former border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Modi's presence at the SCO summit marks a pivotal opportunity to reinforce cooperation after a seven-year gap in visits to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
2
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
3
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025