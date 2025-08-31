India Calls for Inclusive Myanmar Elections Amidst Ongoing Strife

India has urged Myanmar to ensure that its upcoming elections are conducted in a fair and inclusive manner, engaging all relevant parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this comment during a meeting with Myanmar's military junta leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.

During the meeting, Modi reiterated India's support for a 'Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process,' insisting that peaceful dialogue and consultation were vital for progress. He emphasized India's priority on fostering strong ties with Myanmar as a part of its 'Neighbourhood First,' 'Act East,' and 'Indo-Pacific' policies.

India and Myanmar are strategic partners sharing a 1,640-kilometre border. As India stresses its commitment to enhancing connectivity and bilateral cooperation in development, defense, and border issues, Modi underlined the importance of progressing on ongoing projects to boost interaction between the two nations.