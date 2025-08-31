Left Menu

India Calls for Inclusive Myanmar Elections Amidst Ongoing Strife

India has urged Myanmar to conduct fair and inclusive elections amidst ongoing unrest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of a Myanmar-led peace process and highlighted India's commitment to a cooperative relationship, especially concerning development, defense, and border management. Modi's comments were made during the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:29 IST
India Calls for Inclusive Myanmar Elections Amidst Ongoing Strife
  • Country:
  • China

India has urged Myanmar to ensure that its upcoming elections are conducted in a fair and inclusive manner, engaging all relevant parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this comment during a meeting with Myanmar's military junta leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.

During the meeting, Modi reiterated India's support for a 'Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process,' insisting that peaceful dialogue and consultation were vital for progress. He emphasized India's priority on fostering strong ties with Myanmar as a part of its 'Neighbourhood First,' 'Act East,' and 'Indo-Pacific' policies.

India and Myanmar are strategic partners sharing a 1,640-kilometre border. As India stresses its commitment to enhancing connectivity and bilateral cooperation in development, defense, and border issues, Modi underlined the importance of progressing on ongoing projects to boost interaction between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President Xi

Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President ...

 China
2
Historic Triumphs at Badminton World Championships

Historic Triumphs at Badminton World Championships

 Global
3
Lewis Hamilton Faces Grid Penalty for Monza Grand Prix as Ferrari Struggles Persist

Lewis Hamilton Faces Grid Penalty for Monza Grand Prix as Ferrari Struggles ...

 Global
4
Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket

Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025