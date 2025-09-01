Left Menu

Putin, Xi, and Modi Discuss NATO's Role in Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasizes the significance of addressing NATO's eastward expansion for sustainable peace in Ukraine after discussions with China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi. Despite Western nations viewing the invasion as imperialistic, Putin frames it as resistance against a declining West and seeks resolution through diplomatic talks.

In a recent appeal for sustainable peace in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the need to address NATO's eastward expansion. His statements followed discussions with China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi, emphasizing the security concerns at the heart of the ongoing conflict.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, ordered by Putin in February 2022, is seen by Ukraine and Western powers as a land grab inspired by imperial ambitions. However, Putin contends it is a strategic move against Western attempts to isolate Russia post-Cold War through NATO expansion.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Putin pointed to the West's efforts to integrate Ukraine into NATO as a critical issue. He called for restoring a 'fair balance' in security arrangements, indicating that any path to peace would require addressing these fundamental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

