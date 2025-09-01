Left Menu

Modi Urges Putin for Peace in Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, urging for a swift resolution. The meeting occurred during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, highlighting the need for diplomatic efforts in the face of prolonged conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:13 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to expedite efforts to end the war in Ukraine during a meeting in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.

The discussions were held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, reflecting a diplomatic push for conflict resolution.

Modi's appeal comes amid international calls for peace, emphasizing the importance of dialogue between the warring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

