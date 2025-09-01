Modi Urges Putin for Peace in Ukraine
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, urging for a swift resolution. The meeting occurred during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, highlighting the need for diplomatic efforts in the face of prolonged conflict.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to expedite efforts to end the war in Ukraine during a meeting in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.
The discussions were held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, reflecting a diplomatic push for conflict resolution.
Modi's appeal comes amid international calls for peace, emphasizing the importance of dialogue between the warring nations.
