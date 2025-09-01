Left Menu

Controversy in Kerala Assembly: Rahul Mamkootathil's Allegations Stir Political Debate

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is at the center of controversy as senior Congress leaders defend his right to attend the upcoming Legislative Assembly session despite allegations of sexual misconduct. The ruling CPI(M) and BJP demand his resignation, but Congress maintains there are no legal grounds for his exclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:27 IST
Controversy in Kerala Assembly: Rahul Mamkootathil's Allegations Stir Political Debate
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming session of the Kerala Assembly, starting September 15, has become a focal point due to allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Despite facing multiple charges of sexual misconduct, prominent Congress leaders are advocating for his participation.

Mamkootathil, who has been suspended from Congress, faces calls from CPI(M) and BJP to resign his MLA position. However, Congress leader K Muraleedharan argues there is no legal restriction on his attendance, given the absence of formal complaints or arrests.

The political atmosphere remains tense, with Congress sources suggesting that any attempt by ruling coalition members to intimidate Mamkootathil will be met with resistance. The session is expected to see intense political drama, reflecting larger issues of governance and accountability within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

 China
2
SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20).

SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Pe...

 India
3
Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway

Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underw...

 India
4
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025