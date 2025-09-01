Controversy in Kerala Assembly: Rahul Mamkootathil's Allegations Stir Political Debate
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is at the center of controversy as senior Congress leaders defend his right to attend the upcoming Legislative Assembly session despite allegations of sexual misconduct. The ruling CPI(M) and BJP demand his resignation, but Congress maintains there are no legal grounds for his exclusion.
The upcoming session of the Kerala Assembly, starting September 15, has become a focal point due to allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Despite facing multiple charges of sexual misconduct, prominent Congress leaders are advocating for his participation.
Mamkootathil, who has been suspended from Congress, faces calls from CPI(M) and BJP to resign his MLA position. However, Congress leader K Muraleedharan argues there is no legal restriction on his attendance, given the absence of formal complaints or arrests.
The political atmosphere remains tense, with Congress sources suggesting that any attempt by ruling coalition members to intimidate Mamkootathil will be met with resistance. The session is expected to see intense political drama, reflecting larger issues of governance and accountability within the state.
